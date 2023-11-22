Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,688 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Sensient Technologies worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 61.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:SXT opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.83. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $79.19.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.77%.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other news, insider E. Craig Mitchell sold 2,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total value of $149,673.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Sensient Technologies

About Sensient Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.