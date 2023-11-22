Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,270 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of ICU Medical worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after buying an additional 476,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 24,085.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after buying an additional 172,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,266,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $212.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,331.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

