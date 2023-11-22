Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$136.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. CSFB set a C$138.00 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$129.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Desjardins cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$133.70.

RY opened at C$119.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$116.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$122.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$107.92 and a 12-month high of C$140.18. The firm has a market cap of C$167.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.68 by C$0.16. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of C$14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.89 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.688 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 52.12%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.32, for a total transaction of C$459,862.92.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

