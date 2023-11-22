Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Lowered to C$135.00 at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$136.00 to C$135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Morningstar cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$138.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$133.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$119.78 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$107.92 and a 52-week high of C$140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$116.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$122.35.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.68 by C$0.16. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of C$14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.688 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.12%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.32, for a total value of C$459,862.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

