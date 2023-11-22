RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of RPT Realty worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 141,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPT. Raymond James cut shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

Shares of RPT opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $11.67.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.80%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

