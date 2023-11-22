Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 818.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $116.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RYAAY

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.