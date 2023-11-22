Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Position Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 695,899 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Sabre worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after acquiring an additional 332,077 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth about $61,780,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sabre by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,036,000 after acquiring an additional 259,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,374,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sabre by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabre

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,667,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Trading Down 4.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SABR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

View Our Latest Report on Sabre

About Sabre

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.