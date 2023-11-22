Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Sanmina worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.91. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $69.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

