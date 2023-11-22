Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,963 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Service Properties Trust worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -615.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

