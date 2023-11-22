Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.36.

Get Southern alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SO

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Southern Dividend Announcement

SO stock opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. Southern has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,405. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.9% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 108,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.