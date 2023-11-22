Steward Financial Group LLC Has $695,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Steward Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.2% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $212,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 270,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,215,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,146,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $143.90 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $147.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

