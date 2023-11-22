Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.98.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPB

Superior Plus Trading Down 0.2 %

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

SPB opened at C$10.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.84. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.10 and a twelve month high of C$11.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.