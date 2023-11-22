Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,916 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,520,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,444,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 349,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Trading Up 0.2 %

CNXN stock opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $61.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

In related news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $133,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $133,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $281,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

