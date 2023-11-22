Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 658.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $441.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.22 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,902.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

(Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

