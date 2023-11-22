Timothy Sean Harrington Sells 1,200 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 112,811 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,241 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

