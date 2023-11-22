Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given a C$90.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$90.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TD. Desjardins cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$93.55.

TSE:TD opened at C$84.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.81. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$75.89 and a 12-month high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($0.03). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of C$12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.4969136 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

