Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,438 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Veeco Instruments worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $44,045.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,673.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 1.1 %

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

