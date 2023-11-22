Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Veris Residential worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Veris Residential by 371.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Veris Residential by 144.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Veris Residential in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Veris Residential by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veris Residential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

VRE opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Veris Residential, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz sold 100,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $1,883,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,206,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,039,091.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

See Also

