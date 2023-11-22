Vivo Capital Viii, Llc Sells 54,700 Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 54,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $50,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,069.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, November 16th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 15,000 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.

BOLT opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOLT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 85.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 248,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 97.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 174,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 850.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 169,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,986,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 147,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

