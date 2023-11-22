Vivo Capital Viii, Llc Sells 54,700 Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 54,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $50,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,069.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Vivo Capital Viii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 16th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 15,000 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %
BOLT opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.83.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 85.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 248,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 97.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 174,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 850.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 169,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,986,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 147,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.
