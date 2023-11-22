WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,082 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of WestRock worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,896,000 after purchasing an additional 975,371 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

