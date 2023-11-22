Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,215 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,901,000 after purchasing an additional 426,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after acquiring an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,133,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,929,000 after buying an additional 51,671 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of XHR stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.33). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $232.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.