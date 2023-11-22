Yvon Charest Purchases 376 Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) Director Yvon Charest bought 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$90.45 per share, with a total value of C$34,009.20.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE:NA opened at C$90.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$84.27 and a 12-month high of C$104.83.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.37 by C($0.16). National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.68676 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.82%.

NA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$108.00 price target on National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$103.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NA

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.