Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of Ziff Davis worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,577,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,332,000 after purchasing an additional 103,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,496,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,100,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,008,000 after purchasing an additional 481,473 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 20.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,599,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,893,000 after purchasing an additional 435,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZD. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

