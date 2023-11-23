1,189,829 Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,189,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

ASE Technology stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $9.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

