50,560 Shares in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 192.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 123.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

BTBT stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 4.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. Bit Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Bit Digital Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

