Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $29,000 Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 90.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,719,000 after purchasing an additional 874,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE AAP opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.74. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $158.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

