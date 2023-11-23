Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Essent Group by 545.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Essent Group
In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Essent Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of ESNT stock opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $53.66.
Essent Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.
About Essent Group
Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.
