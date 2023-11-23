Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of W. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $755,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,753,970.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at $21,753,970.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 8,161 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $467,462.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,409.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,864 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.52.

Wayfair Trading Up 1.4 %

W opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.23. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

