Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,059 Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,793,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,289,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 71,013 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Price Performance

CTSO stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

