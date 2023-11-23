Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 68.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Exponent by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Exponent stock opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.39 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

