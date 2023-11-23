Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 1,500.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 511,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 479,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 883.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 296,904 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 58.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 170.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 62,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

WIMI stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

