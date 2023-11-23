Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.05

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and traded as low as $37.29. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 8,774 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ajinomoto in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ajinomoto Trading Up 1.5 %

Ajinomoto Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

