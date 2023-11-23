Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.66

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and traded as high as $25.00. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 36,636 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKZOY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.