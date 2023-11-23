Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 49,892 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 49,892 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $334,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $146.71 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

