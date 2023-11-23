Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sonen Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sonen Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.