Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $1,904,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 111,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 22,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

