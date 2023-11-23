Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Human Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.7% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 51,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.5% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

