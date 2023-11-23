Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

