American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AFG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.25.

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.11.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

