American International Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,997 Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Allakos by 28.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Allakos by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 204,580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,918 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Allakos by 58.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 635,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 234,579 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Allakos from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Allakos Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $150.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

