AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.43. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $125.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

