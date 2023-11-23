Andrew H. Tisch Sells 50,000 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Loews Price Performance

Loews stock opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 114.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on L. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

