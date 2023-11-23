APA (NASDAQ:APA) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APA. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered APA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.47.

NASDAQ APA opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 3.50. APA has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

