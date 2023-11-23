Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,955,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 7.0% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $573,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $411,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,535,000 after buying an additional 21,863 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 108,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,625,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $191.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.22.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.25.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

