Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 11.1% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $191.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.22. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,839 shares of company stock valued at $100,675,794 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.