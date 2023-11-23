Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at $506,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,956,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,903,000 after acquiring an additional 138,269 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 12.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 15.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 152,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Astec Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $722.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.77 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

