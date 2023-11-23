AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9,983.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9,983 ($124.90) and last traded at £101.30 ($126.74), with a volume of 45972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £100.86 ($126.19).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £127 ($158.89) to £129 ($161.39) in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £125 ($156.39) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a £135 ($168.90) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £117.25 ($146.69).
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Price Performance
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.