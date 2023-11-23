Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 168,381 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.7% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $174,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.