Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.91

Shares of Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and traded as low as $11.90. Atlantia shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 49,800 shares traded.
Atlantia Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91.
Atlantia Company Profile
Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.
