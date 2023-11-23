Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 404.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,874 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NNS Holding bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

AAPL stock opened at $191.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.78 and its 200 day moving average is $181.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

